I'm not a politician, I believe in NDC’s agenda – James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner is unconcerned about the criticism he has received for supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

He indicated that he shared the same ideology with the NDC’s Ayawaso West Wuogon candidate, John Dumelo, which he wholeheartedly embraced.

Speaking on The Doreen Avio Show, which airs on Joy Prime Saturdays, the actor said one must be accorded the full right to back any politician or the agenda they so believe in.

“For some part, I jumped on the bandwagon because I believed in their vision and whatever it was that they had with regards to the development of the country. So I wouldn’t say I’m a politician. I’m still patriotic. I just threw my weight behind someone that I feel we share the same beliefs with or the same agenda with regards to the development of the country,” he said.

Former President John Mahama’s campaign received a boost after movie stars such as James Gardner and Roselyn Ngissah joined their colleague, Mr Dumelo, to canvass for votes for his second term.

But Mr Gardiner indicated that he regards himself as a patriot rather than a politician.

Although some have criticised him and other actors and actresses for not staying neutral, the 37-year-old loverboy wants Ghanaians to accommodate diverse views and ideologies.

“I think Ghanaians always like to look outside and not really pay attention to what I am doing. I mean, everyone has the right to support whatever they choose to support, so why would you have a problem with who I support? If you are supporting something else, I don’t necessarily have to support what you are supporting.

“We have diverse views, so if I support something and you’re not happy with it, then I don’t know. In the same way you have the right to support whoever you choose to support, I have mine. I don’t have anything against anyone who supports A, B, C, D, or E, so you shouldn’t have a problem with mine as well,” he stated.

