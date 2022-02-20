Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has lamented about the failure of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) to pay him his royalties.

According to him, the money he has made from music comes from streaming platforms, concerts, foreign royalty collection bodies he is signed to, among others.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shatta Wale wrote that, “Our work as musicians or let’s say the creatives is sad in Ghana but the players of the game will tell you they can’t speak (because) they don’t want people to insult them. Me, I’m hungry, I want everyone to insult me… I am hungry, where is my royalties? GHANA!!!”

Our work as musicians or let say the creatives is sad in Ghana but the players of the game will tell you they can’t speak cuz they don’t want ppl to insult them ….



Me am hungry ,I want everyone to insult me …I am hungryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ..where is my royalties GHANA!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022

Shatta Wale said that the government and the institutions in charge have not been able to do anything to remedy the situation.

The ‘Freedom’ hitmaker said he has on various occasions called on his colleagues and players in the industry to help him find ways to earn more royalties.

He explained that although many of them complained about the struggles creatives go through to get their royalties they did not seem concerned to make the needed changes.

He said he is, therefore, dedicated to complaining and calling out institutions in charge to do better for musicians and creatives.

“So far as I am not killing, stealing and doing anything that will harm beautiful people of this country…I will say it as it is. Masa am hungry, people are hungry and angry (sic),” Shatta Wale added.

Today I have to tell you guys the truth ,

If it wasnt my Limelinx account like today man no see top..



That money changed my life..

It was just me ,my laptop , my sound card and Mic..No ROYALTIES👿 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022

Before man got YouTube ,iTunes and boom 💥 another way to earn my money I have worked for .

I wasn’t even playing shows and white man platform deh pay me !!

What has Ghana music and government done about our Royalties till now …Nothing !! And am ranting u expect me to stop ? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022