Another lifeless body has been discovered in an uncompleted building at Chorebaar, a suburb of Bole in the Savannah Region sparking fear among residents.

The incident came to light at about 3:30 pm on February 6, due to the strong odour emanating from the decaying body.

Two weeks ago, the body of a middle-aged man was also discovered at Mempeasam at Bole in a similar fashion with only his elbow exposed whilst the rest of the body was buried.

His remains were exhumed by Police and later buried.

Some residents that massed up at the Chorebaa Community say they suspect foul play and expect the authorities to address the situation.

“We know there is killing or spiritual maneuvers in these two incidents and to me, it’s not too late for our leaders to go into it and stop it because nobody knows who is next in line after this second incident,” Ewoutomah Elijah bemoaned.