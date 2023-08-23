Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has accused the Akufo-Addo government of interfering in his daily trial.

“The daily trial began during the 2023 campaign. I interpreted it as an attempt to prevent me from campaigning and winning the seat. That was the best they could do. I never believed that the government could be involved in the judiciary, but now I am convinced.”

“An AG can just walk into court and request that the file be moved. Before, it was mostly every two weeks, but suddenly they say I have to come every day. In fact, I was on the campaign trail. I went from my constituency to court from 12pm to 2pm, and then I was back in my constituency by 4pm to campaign until about 11pm,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

He admitted that the daily trial put some pressure on him, but it did not affect his chances of winning the seat.

“During the elections, the pressure of the daily trial was there, but that daily trial didn’t work. I even joked that they could give me a chamber in the court, and I would still win the seat. I didn’t have to be on the grounds,” he asserted.

Asked if he was not afraid of ending up in Nsawam prison, he said, “Why should I be? I believe in the justice system. The fundamental issue in any judicial matter is whether or not the person intended to commit the crime. Did he plan it? I have not planned anything of the sort.”

During the campaign period for the Assin North by-elections, Mr Quayson was ordered to face a daily trial.

He had been commuting from his constituency to the court on a weekly basis until the trial was moved to a daily basis.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued that, given the charges against Quayson, he could be convicted and jailed if found guilty, hence the need for an expeditious trial.

The legislator formally requested that the General Legal Council (GLC) initiate disciplinary measures against the Attorney General.

Quayson’s request stems from allegations of professional misconduct levelled against Mr Dame in the context of his ongoing criminal trial in the High Court.

