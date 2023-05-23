The MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, is skeptical that President Akufo-Addo will terminate the appointment of the Finance Minister after Ghana successfully brokered a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President in 2022 had promised to let go of Ken Ofori-Atta once he had presented the 2023 Budget and finalised government’s deal with the Fund.

However, now that this feat has been achieved, Mr Muhammed on Joy FM’s Newsnite said he will be very surprised if the President sticks to his words.

“As a matter of fact, I will be shocked if the President fires the minister. And I did indicate on your programme at the time that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta was and is still stronger than even the President,” he told host Blessed Sogah on Monday.

In November 2022, some 98 NPP MPs demanded the immediate removal of the Finance Minister, accusing him of economic mismanagement.

They went ahead to petition the President to either remove him or face a boycott in Parliament.

However, after a meeting, they acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to allow the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, to stay in office till after the IMF negotiation is done.

Mr Murtala, who is of the view that the Finance Minister is a powerful persona, said there is no way President Akufo-Addo will fire him.

He insisted that if Mr Ofori-Atta will leave office, then it will be on his own terms and not because he has been fired.

“Mr Ofori-Atta can only leave office on his own terms, and not on the terms of the appointing authority, the man wouldn’t go.

“Isn’t it strange that everyone thinks the man will be made to go when he was the only minister, in the Fourth Republic, whose ministerial position was waiting for him even when he was unfortunately indisposed?”