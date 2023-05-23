The Ghana Police Service has decentralised its criminal clearance service in all 25 Police regions to make it more accessible and convenient for individuals across the country.

A news brief from the Police said effective Monday, May 22, 2023, persons seeking criminal clearance could do so in any of the Police regions across the country.

The brief said the Police Regional Commands where the service could be accessed were the Ahafo Regional Police Command, Goaso; Bono Regional Police Command, Sunyani; Bono East Regional Police Command, Techiman; Ashanti Regional Police Command, Kumasi; Ashanti South Regional Police Command, Bekwai, Ashanti North Regional Police Command, Mampong; Tema Regional Police Command, Tema.

Others are the Central Regional Police Command, Cape Coast; Central East Regional Police Command, Kasoa; Central North Regional Police Command, Assin Fosu; Eastern Regional Police Command, Koforidua; Eastern South Regional Police Command, Kibi; Eastern North Regional Police Command, Mpraeso; Northern Regional Police Command, Tamale, North-East Regional Command, Nalerigu; Savanah Regional Police Command, Damango.

The rest are the Upper East Regional Police Command, Bolga; Upper West Regional Police Command, Wa; Volta Regional Police Command, Ho; Volta North Regional Police Command, Hohoe; Oti Regional Police Command, Dambai; Western Regional Police Command, Takoradi; Western Central Regional Police Command, Tarkwa; Western North Regional Police Command, Sewi Wiawso and Accra Regional Police Command, Nima Police Station.