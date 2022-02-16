The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, is accusing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of settling personal scores.

He alleged that Dr Akuffo Dampare is punishing him for not supporting his bid to be IGP prior to the appointment of former IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh.

Abronye DC was put before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday after being charged with publication of false news, offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

Mr Baffoe claimed that the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, had planned to stage a coup against the government.

He has been granted bail of ¢100,000 with two sureties.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Abronye DC maintained that, his comments is borne out of Mr Mahama’s tacit support for embattled convener of FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor who is also on trial for threatening to stage a coup should the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) be passed.

According to him, his arrest was a populist move by the IGP to “pay him back for not endorsing his candidature”.

“I didn’t support this IGP because I see him as incompetent due to his handling of late JB Danquah Adu’s murder case,” the NPP Bono Regional Chairman stated.

He cited how the police had already prepared charges against him even before taking his statement as a clear example of the IGP taking his pound of flesh.

“The police had my charges before I wrote my statement but I don’t mind because I sleep comfortably in the police cells,” he scoffed.

Abronye DC is confident of gaining his freedom when the case is called in court on March 9, 2022.