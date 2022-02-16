A dramatic scene was recorded at a burial ceremony in Gatanga, Kenya as mourners flee for their lives after a relative of the deceased dropped a beehive near his casket.

The burial ceremony is said to be that of a 30-year-old man identified as Wilson Nyaga. Nyaga killed himself last week by hanging himself on an avocado tree belonging to his stepbrother.

In line with the community’s tradition, the tree the deceased hanged himself on was later cut down and this angered Nyaga’s stepbrother.

The deceased’s brother who asked to be compensated before he is buried, vowed to stop the burial ceremony if his demand is not met.

Chege Nduati, one of the family members said:

“We went to the morgue to collect the body and just moments after the mourners settled for the service, the culprit climbed up the tree and pulled down the beehive.”

Another family member said:

“We did not think that his threat could come to this extent which has led to many people getting hurt.”

Following his action, tens of mourners and members of the clergy were badly stung by the bees and are currently receiving treatment in local hospitals.

It took hours for things to return to normal at the funeral service. Police have launched a man hunt for the culprit who is currently on the run.