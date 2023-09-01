The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is expected to appear before the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee investigating a leaked tape on a plot to oust him.

The Chairman of the Committee and Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea, disclosed this in an interview with Adom News after the third day of the committee’s sitting.

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu was the first to appear before the committee on Monday and told members he recorded the audio.

He confirmed the veracity of the tape and mentioned COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare and Superintendent Gyebi as the persons in the tape.

He confirmed he had meetings with the trio in his office near the Osu Police station.

But COP Alex Mensah, who has been drilled for two days in connection with the tape said Mr Naabu lied to the committee.

Admitting he could identify his voice on it, he, however, noted it has been doctored and made damning comments about Dr Dampare.

The committee has therefore decided to invite Dr Dampare to adduce facts from him.

