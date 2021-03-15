Patapaa, the Ghanaian singer who gained international fame with his song, One Corner, says he will be the first Ghanaian to win a Grammy.

With only one studio album to his credit since the start of his career, the Swedru-based artiste says he has new songs on the way that will certainly put him on the map again.

He has, therefore, asked those undermining his musical prowess to watch out for his upcoming works.

He tweeted: Until I win Grammy’s, no Ghanaian artist is winning (Fact) … Keep on undermining us but remember and understand that over taking is allowed at the right time!!!

To those who doubt him, Patapaa said: I know what I’m talking about so Just wait for it, and don’t ask me why, Ask God.