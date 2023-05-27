The Member of Parliament of Bosome Freho in the Ashanti region says he feels disappointed that the government has not given the needed attention to the deplorable state of roads in the area.

Akwasi Darko Boateng says he would have sacrificed his life for the development of the Bosome Freho Constituency if he had the choice to gain the attention of the government.

The deplorable state of roads in the Bosome Freho enclave, according to the MP, makes him feel bad after numerous promises from the government.

ALSO READ: