The Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Supported by family members, judges from the Supreme Court bench including the immediate past Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah and her friends, Justice Torkornoo responded to various questions from the parliamentarians.

Below are some photos from the event as captured by Graphic Online’s EBOW HANSON:

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and family in Parliament House