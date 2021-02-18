British-born Ghanaian actress, Diaana Babnicova, says she would love to meet Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei.

The young star only got to know the Mansa hitmaker during the shooting of her latest Netflix-featured film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

A remake of highlife musician Bisa Kdei’s ‘Asew’ song titled ‘Grandpa Me Nie’ was featured in the 2020 movie, which generated buzz last December.

She revealed that she was elated to hear a song from the motherland featured in the movie, adding that, she loves the song and will like to meet the artiste one day.

Born to a Ghanaian mother and a Slovakian father, the 11-year-old actress, in an interview with Hitz FM’s Kady Asamoah, disclosed how she got chosen to feature in the Christmas musical film.

In the interview, she also disclosed how featuring in the film had affected her social life positively.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to come to Ghana this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but she hopes to visit when all is calm as she does every other year with her family.