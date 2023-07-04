Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has disclosed that he will love to play in the Ghana Premier League before he retires.

Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus, Ayew said he will obviously choose a team that is based in Accra because he stays in the capital city.

“The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra,” the Crystal Palace striker said.

Jordan Ayew would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the GPL materializes.

Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom are some Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.

The 31-year-old has had a fulfilling career, playing for some top clubs in Europe, including Olympique Marseille, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and other notable ones.

Jordan Ayew, who has extended his stay at Palace, featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Black Stars.

