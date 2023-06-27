Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, has opened up about the influence of his father, Abedi Pele, who is regarded as one of the greatest football players.

Pele is Olympique Marseille legend, having won the Champions League and other trophies.

Despite his father’s legendary status, Jordan insists he has always aimed to prove himself on the field.

According to him, he remained unaffected by the comparisons.

“I grew up [being known as Abedi’s son] so it didn’t really affect me,” Jordan told Crystal Palace’s club website.

“My dad always said: ‘The football doesn’t lie. If you are not good, everyone will see you are not good. You just need to prove people wrong on the pitch.

“That is what I have been trying to do since I was a child, to show I have my own qualities and I can be an important person to the country and the community,” he added.

Having started his career at Marseille, the same club where his father achieved iconic status, Ayew has now made his mark in the Premier League.

He holds the record for the most goals by a Ghanaian player in Premier League history, with an impressive tally of 33 goals.

Last season, Ayew reached a significant milestone, scoring his 100th career goal. Among those goals, 19 have been for the Ghana national team. Since his debut in 2010, he has displayed consistency, making over 90 appearances for his country.

