The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s management of national affairs.

In his view, an apology to Ghanaians might be appropriate given the President’s failure to address the needs of the populace, resulting in widespread hardship.

Mr. Vanderpuye’s comments are in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s call on Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, former President, John Mahama in the December elections.

The President argued that, a vote for Mr. Mahama will endanger the progress made under his administration and put the nation’s future at risk.

But, Mr. Vanderpuye said President Akufo-Addo has no moral right to rundown John Mahama.

He indicated that, the President Akufo-Addo given his performance in government will be remembered as the worst President in Ghana’s history.

“If I were Nana Addo, the best thing I would do as a person is to apologise to the millions of Ghanaians who voted for me and whom I have hugely disappointed. Nana Addo will go into history as the worst President ever in the fourth republic of this country. Worst President ever because he is the most corrupt president in our history.”

He is the one who has collapsed our economy. Ghana’s economy today is worse than at any time in our history. Is that the legacy he is talking about? Of course, John Mahama will come and correct all,” he stated.

ALSO READ: