Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has said it is unparliamentary to discuss the fate of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the public domain.

In his view, the continuous call on him to resign in the wake of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund could destabilise the economy.

Mr Nitiwul’s comment follows a motion moved by the Minority in Parliament to have the Finance Minister removed.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have cited among other things mismanagement of the economy, alleged withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, and illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts among other reasons.

Some Majority New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament have also called for the head of Mr Ofori-Atta over nonperformance.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Nitiwul said the NDC MPs erred in their position.

Ordinary, he said the Finance Minister should be given a hearing before they take the final decision.

On the Majority, the Defense Minister said their position is different from what the Minority is seeking to push on the floor of Parliament.

Personally on the fate of Mr Ofori-Atta, “I will not publicly talk about it”.