Fire has grazed down some shops and their content in the Tamale metropolis in the Northern Region Wednesday afternoon.

The fire outbreak, which started around 12:00 pm, lasted for about three hours, completely destroying millions of Cedis of items including drinks, fabrics, clothes, sewing equipment among others.

The affected building is a residential accommodation which also has shops in front.

The cause of the fire is unknown yet but preliminary investigation revealed that the disaster could be caused by welding activities and others suspect that it started from inside the house.

Northern regional spokesperson of the National Fire Service, DOII Baba Hudu, explained to Adom News that they faced serious challenges in their efforts to bring the fire under control.

According to him, the combustible materials in the shops made the fire unquenchable in the initial stage, hence they called on reinforcement from neighboring units.

DOII Baba Hudu added that the service had to improvise and use foam concentrate instead of water to salvage the situation.

The fire was eventually quenched after hours, but little was saved from the debris.

