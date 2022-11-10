Political party vigilantes have been urged not to gamble with their lives ahead of the 2024 general election.

This is because the security agencies are on red-alert to send anyone to the “graveyard” if he or she attempts to change the will of the people.

Minister for Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, disclosed this while reacting to claims that the government is training mercenaries at Jubilee House to retain power in 2024.

The Minority in Parliament made the allegation and also claimed the security agencies have been infiltrated by New Patriotic Party (NPP) cronies to champion the cause of government.

But reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the Defense Minister said the allegation is a figment of someone’s imagination.

He explained that, any military training is routine by the Armed Forces to beef up security in the country, especially at the presidency.

“How on earth? …Then you are even putting the life of the President at risk. No serious security agency or serious government will even consider such an idea,” he said.

The Defense Minister assured that government will not do anything untoward to destroy the peace in this country.

He stated that the NPP government is responsible for putting an end to vigilantism in the country, so they cannot be lawbreakers.

More importantly, Mr Nitiwul said the security agencies are on standby to defend the will of the people and “defend democracy to the end”.