Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is committed to embarking on a fundraising effort to support the party’s agenda of registering all members.

This, according to him, will help with the party’s data and membership analyses and raise funds for the party membership registration, especially with the registration of Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives and National Executive Committee.

Dr Bawumia noted that ministers, Members of Parliament, appointees, patrons and other party supporters will be contacted to support the fundraising exercise.

The Vice President made this known on Wednesday, November 9, when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra.

Dr Bawumia also thanked the national officers of the party for the cordial reception and congratulated them for their respective electoral victories during the National Delegates Conference.

He expressed his believe in the Executives and noted that they have the qualities to manage the affairs of the NPP. He indicated that the Party-Government engagements will help close the gap.

Vice President Dr Bawumia also indicated to the Party leadership his commitment to assisting his boss, President Akufo-Addo, execute his mandate as President.

He also outlined some of the major policies he spearheaded including the implementation of the government’s digitalisation agenda, the Sino-hydro deal which has led to the actualization of face lifts on roads and interchanges, paperless ports, the enhanced mobile money interoperability, one constituency one ambulance, among others.

He again pledged government’s commitment to addressing the prevailing economic conditions in the country and assured that mitigation measures are being put in place to relief citizens of any plight regardless of the external shocks.

The National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, thanked the Vice President for his visit and urged him to continuously support party activities.

He also assured him of the party’s support to government to help the government succeed.

Dr Bawumia was received by Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman of the Party; Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary; Smith Buttey, 1st Vice Chairman; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, 2nd Vice Chairman; and Madam Rita Asobayire, 3rd Vice Chairperson.

The rest were Dr Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Mr Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser, Aziz Futah, Nasara Coordinator; William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration, among others.