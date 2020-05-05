Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, is elated the Supreme Court has brought closure to the legal battle against Ghana’s Military Cooperation Agreement with the United States of America (USA).

In his view, the intent of the litigant was borne out of partisan political interest instead of national interest.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 dismissed the suit challenging government’s decision to sign the agreement brought to it by Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi in 2018.

He was seeking among other things that the court sets aside the agreement which in his opinion was not in the national interest.

But after years of litigation, the Supreme Court ruled and upheld as legal Ghana’s decision to sign the agreement with USA.

Reacting to this ruling on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr Nitiwul said the ruling is a step of relief for Ghanaians.

He explained that, the agreement is a symbolic relationship to forge closer ties between Ghana and US armed forces to ensure peace in the West African sub-region.

The Defense Minister was quick to add that, there is no plan to set up a military base in Ghana.

“The claim that the US will build military base in Ghana is propaganda. They have not made any such request,” he added.

Mr Nitiwul, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, assured all decisions being taken will be in the interest of the State.