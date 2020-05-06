Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, is a happy man because none of his officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic.

He indicated that, though they were part of the frontline workers, they took all the preventive measures including social distancing very serious in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Nitiwul, who revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, said though some of the soldiers showed symptoms, their test results came out negative.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

“So far no news has come to me that any of our men has tested positive. I just pray it continues like that,” he said.

The Defense Minister, who also tested negative, is asking for God’s protection as the officers and men support the government’s effort in fighting the pandemic.