Persons involved in assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Akyem-Ofoase in the Eastern region will not be spared, the District Chief Executive of Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah, has warned.

The victim, who is a Junior High School (JHS) pupil, has been left emotionally traumatized after being physically subjected to beatings and sexually harassed by two boys who were reportedly hired by her stepfather for sleeping outside.

Mr Asamoah told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem that the matter is a criminal one and should not be taken for granted.

“As far as I am DCE in this district, I will ensure that anyone involved in this matter will be dealt with and won’t be allowed to go scot-free. We are still tracking the mother, stepfather, the boys and everyone involved and they will not be spared,” he said.

According to him, even the victim’s uncle who reported the matter to the police and also contacted a lawyer and Gender Activist, Mary Ohenewaa to seek justice for his niece was arrested on Monday for circulating such a sensitive issue to the public.

To him, such information should not be circulated to the public per the girl’s age but added that the rest of the people who are currently on the run will be dealt with when grabbed.

The incident happened at Akyem-Ofoase in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern region last week Sunday.

The step-father identified as Kofi Owusu, a farmer and her mother, Sarah Frimpong allegedly hired the boys who whipped and fingered the little girl after stripping her naked.

The boy also took videos of her nakedness to share on social media all under the supervision of both her step-father and her biological mother.

Meanwhile, the girl is currently undergoing treatment.