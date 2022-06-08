A police command has apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for the alleged brutal murder of a 36-year-old woman, Talatu Alh Usman, and her one-year-old child.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian police command, in a statement, said the suspect attacked the victim after she resisted while he forced himself on her.

The suspect allegedly attacked the victim by the riverside where she went to take her bath alongside her child.

”The victim was said to have resisted an attempt by the suspect to rape her but to no avail, as he overpowered her as a result of which he subdued and pressed her down into the water where she died.

“As if this was not enough, the suspect took the child who was crying uncontrollably on the river bank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless.”

“The suspect was arrested by the command operatives following a report received by the victim’s husband, Alh Usman Abdul who is currently bereaved over the lost of his wife and child,” he statement read.

The SCID has taken over the investigations after being directed to have a more discreet investigation into the matter.