Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie is hinting he will soon make some revelations about his marital crisis.

He said this via his Instagram page on Wednesday after his first wife, May Edochie exposed him for posting an old video of them together.

May has stated unequivocally that, she does not support polygamy.

Yul has been subjected to public ridicule when he broke news of his marriage to Judy Austin and the birth of his son.

In response he wrote: “Silence is good. But it’s certainly not always the best answer. I have gotten to the point where I’ll speak”.

