I will run for president in 2024 election - Mahama declares

Former President John Dramani Mahama has declared his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2024 presidential election.

The former President made this disclosure on Tuesday when members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament paid him a visit at his residence.

The members were at Mr Mahama’s office to inform him about their decision to endorse his candidature for flagbearer-ship if he announces same.

At the meeting, the former President assured the members he will run for president, adding that he will make a public announcement soon.

According to JoyNews’s Parliamentary correspondent, Kwaku Asante, the MP for Wa Central Constituency, Rachid Pelpuo confirmed ex-President Mahama’s declaration of intent to contest in the 2024 presidential race.

This comes after many have expressed disappointment in the current government for their mismanagement of Ghana’s economy.

Mr Mahama himself on numerous occasions has advised the government on ways they could make the economy better.

He has also amassed support in the six years since he left power.

Mr Mahama stood for election in 2012 after serving as president for six months following the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

He won the election and served as president for four years. However, he lost the seat to President Akufo-Addo of the NPP in 2016.

Although some had discouraged him, John Mahama returned in 2020 as the NDC flagbearer but lost again. His supporters are hoping that the 2024 election will go in his favour.