DDEP: Final principal amounts of new bonds announced

The government has announced the final principal amounts of new bonds issued in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme’s (DDEP) settlement.

According to the Finance Ministry, “new bonds will be credited to the holder’s securities account at the Central Securities Depository from which their eligible bonds were tendered.”

This announcement was contained in a release issued from the Finance Ministry on Monday, 20th February, 2023.

“In anticipation of the settlement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on 21st February 2023, the Government announces the aggregate principal amount of each series of New Bonds, which amounts, together with the corresponding ISINs, are set forth in Appendix A attached hereto and organized by the category of holders set forth in the Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum dated as of 3rd February 2023 (the “Exchange Memorandum”),”’ portion of the release pointed out.

“Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Exchange Memrandum,” it added.

Appendix B

According to the statement, appendix B has been attached to assist eligible holders to calculate the allocation of new bonds they will receive.