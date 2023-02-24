Former Bank of Ghana Governor and National Democratic Congress flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said that Ghana’s dwindling economy will see a massive recovery within two years if he becomes president.

He said this after receiving the nomination forms picked up on his behalf on Thursday.

The National Democratic Congress is set to elect its flagbearer on May 13, 2023.

Already, four persons have picked up their nomination forms. Apart from Dr Duffuor, the rest are former President John Dramani Mahama, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and a businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.

Dr Duffuor, after receiving his nomination form, which was picked up by the NDC Women’s wing in the Ashanti Region, touted the NDC’s achievement and indicated that the Nana Addo-led government has worsened the economy.

He promised to revive the economy if he is given the nod.

“The place for the eagle is not the land but the sky. The eagle will soar again, Ghana will soar again. Our government, if voted for, will bring the economy back within two years. The first year will be a resurrection year and the second year, will be a complete recovery in 2025,” he said.

He further criticised the governing New Patriotic Party for its continuous borrowing and the worsening inflation.

“When we left office, the cedi was performing better. When we were leaving office the total public debt was GH¢35 billion. Now, it’s over GH¢600 billion. We can do better,” he added.

Dr Duffuor was appointed the Governor of the Bank of Ghana in 1997.

In his era as Governor, Dr Duffuor restructured Government accounts at the Bank of Ghana and led the implementation of both fiscal and monetary policies.

He was named one of the four best Central Bank Governors in the World at a World Bank meeting in 1999.