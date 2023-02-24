The Western Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Ndede Siah, has endorsed the former Attorney General and Minster for Justice, Joe Ghartey as the next flagbearer of the party.

According to the NPP Chairman, Joe Ghartey is the best man to lead the party to break the 8-year-cycle since he can do the job better as President of Ghana.

The Western Regional NPP chairman said this when Joe Ghartey who is lacing his boots to contest for the Presidential primaries of the ruling party paid a courtesy call on the Regional Executives to announce his ambition.

The event took place at the University of Mines and Technology, School of Railways and Infrastructural Development in Sekondi – Takoradi.

At the meeting, the presidential candidate hopeful told the Western Regional Executive Committee that by God’s grace he has the experience, humility, and vision to lead Ghana.

The former Attorney- General under the Ex-president Kufuor’s government from 2006 to 2009, speaking on corruption said “the fight against corruption, the fight against narcotic drugs and judgment debts, in all these areas I gave my best”.

Mr Ghartey continued that between 2013 and 2017 January he was the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He said in that capacity he gained a reputation for being firm but fair.

He said in 2021 this was confirmed by the current Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin when he made unsolicited comments in that regard in Parliament.

At the time Joe Ghartey was Deputy Speaker the current Speaker was the Majority Leader.

He said subsequently he became Minister for Railways Development where he also gave his best.

He said as a five-term Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker he was confident that as President he could work with both sides of the House in the interest of Ghana.

The former Minister is currently in the Western North Region embarking on his campaign.