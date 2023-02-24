Ahead of tomorrow’s elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has deployed three Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Imo State.

A statement issued by Imo police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said that the deployment of the three CPs was to ensure that the elections are successful.

Each of the three CPs would be in charge of the elections in the three senatorial districts in the state, the statement explained.

The CPs deployed are Banji Ogunrinde in charge of Imo East Zone ( Owerri zone), Chris Aimionowane, Imo West Zone( Orlu zone) and Alex Wannang, Imo North ( Okigwe zone).

The statement read, “in compliance with the IGPs directives, three Commissioners of Police have been deployed to Imo State to provide water-tight security before, during and after the 2023 elections, the officers have resumed duty and are strategizing on the already existing security architecture in order to provide effective security before, during and after the elections in all nooks and crannies of state.

“The CPs posted for the election duties in the State assured the good people of Imo State and all political actors of absolute neutrality and a level playing ground for them to exercise their civic responsibilities in the forthcoming presidential, national assembly as well as the state assembly elections respectively and has equally warned the agents of destabilization to have a rethink as officers and men are adequately equipped to deal decisively with any recalcitrant element.”

“This deployment is to ensure that no stone is left unturned in providing a conducive atmosphere for the good people of Imo State to exercise their franchise and also to conduct the 2023 general elections devoid of Political thuggery and other menaces before, during and after the 2023 election.”