Odododiodio Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has vowed to gift his votes in the December 7 polls to his opponent if he pulls less than 20,000.

According to Mr Vanderpuye, the main opponent in the constituency, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has never been a match for him.

He said this in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM while recounting his electoral fortunes over the years.

He indicated that he beat the NPP by 21,000 votes in 2012 and by 16,000 in 2016 despite some challenges that marred the electoral process.

With barely 12 days to the 2020 election, these events, he says, make him confident of flooring his main contender, Mr Bannerman come December 7.

“Election is not about money or violence but the ideas you have to offer and the minimum difference this year will be 20,000,” he said.