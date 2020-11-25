Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, and his friends and family are celebrating his Grammy nomination ahead of the 2021 event.

The ‘Monsters You Made’ hitmaker has, for the second time in a row, been nominated for the Best Global Music album.

He made it on the list with his 2020 album ‘Twice As Tall’ which debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s World Album chart and peaked at number 54.

Taking to Instagram, Burna Boy shared series of videos in which his family, including his mum (who doubles as his manager), had gathered to celebrate.

The crew raised their glasses to the occasion while they danced to the singer’s ‘Odogwu’ tune playing in the background.

Many fans who also took to Twitter say they are hopeful Burna Boy will win the Grammy especially after losing the award to Angelique Kidjo at the 2020 Grammys.