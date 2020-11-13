Odododiodio Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) now more than ever needs to win the December 7 polls.

His comment follows the sudden demise of the Founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

Sharing his condolence with the family and the entire party, he said though the sudden death of the former President will affect the smooth running of their campaign, it was also an opportunity to do everything possible to kick out the ruling New Patriotic Party government on December 7.

According to him, the ruling government is an epitome of corruption, something the former President abhorred and fought against all his life, thus it was only necessary to vote them out of office.

“Whether we like it or not it will affect us. I’ve just read a statement by the flagbearer that we should all suspend all political activities. So that is even on the lighter side has had an effect on us. But I think God knows best.

“We have to mourn him, and then we still have to embark on our political activities after a while because we need to win this election if nothing at all for him. We need to win this election for him.

“One of the things he abhors, one of the things he hates, one of the things he doesn’t want to hear is corruption. And for that we have to throw away this government which is the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana,” he said.