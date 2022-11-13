Talent manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz as Bullgod has disclosed how he will die.

This, he said, was revealed to him through a dream he had some time ago; thus, he is hoping to die while having sexual intercourse with his wife.

Bullgod stated in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning on Friday that while death does not frighten him, dying a painful death is out of the question.

“I had two dreams, but I prayed against the first one. The second one I have seen, and that’s beautiful. I want to die that way,” he said.

Narrating the dream, he said, “I wake up in the morning, my wife served my food, then afterward, we go making love, and I die on her. I’ve seen that, and I want to ejaculate before I go. So, the angels of God have to wait. That’s how I’m leaving, and it’s going to happen.”

However, the talent manager is hoping to die at age 75 as part of the revelation he had.

Asked whether his wife will be alive before his death, Bullgod strongly said she is a strong woman.

“She’s strong. At times she will break down a little bit and she will advise me on how to go about things. She still gives me some strength, and I try to also help out when I can. I tell her she will be fine,” Bullgod stated.

He further stated that his wife supports any of his decisions, although she is sometimes affected by the criticism.

He also went ahead to disclose how his wife and family broke down when he was put behind bars for a month. “When I got home, she looked as if she had AIDS. Very lean. She went through a lot,” he said.

Born Lawrence Asiamah, Bullgod wishes to stop the controversies surrounding him from affecting his family.

ALSO