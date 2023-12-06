Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng has made a sudden u-turn over comments that, the Leader of Movement For Change, Alan Kyerematen did not have enough followers to cause any political upset in politics in Ghana.

The political scientist while commenting on the massive crowd Mr Alan pulled during last weekend at ‘Afranfranto Walk’, admitted “ I never believed he had such a huge following”.

According to Dr Amakye Boateng, he first thought the former Trade Minister would not be able to amass such huge numbers because he (Alan) was not popular in any constituency in the country.

“The truth is that in all my conversations on radio and TV, I kept asking where is Alan’s constituency in the country, but I was mistaken.” Dr Amakye told Kwame Tanko the host of Angel in the Morning on the Kumasi-based Angel FM.

“He has following and if the leadership of the NPP does not look through that and resolve it, the party is going to suffer”, he warned,

It would be recalled that, Dr. Amakye Boateng had said Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) marked an end to his political ambition.

He said it will be unfortunate for the former flagbearer hopeful to think that the bigwigs of the party who were initially rallying behind him, will continue to support him.

“Alan’s political ambition, which is to become the President of Ghana, has come to an end. All these people who were rallying behind Alan Kyerematen knew they were involved in an internal election of the NPP and did not go against any rule or law just like the other competitors. They were with him because of the party. I will be very disappointed if any of these big wigs ever decide to follow Allan,” Dr. Amakye-Boateng said in an interview on TV3 on September 13, 2023.