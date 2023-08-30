Former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, has said he was threatened over the leakage of the tape on the plot to oust Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

When he appeared before a parliamentary committee probing the issue on Monday, he confirmed the authenticity of the tape and named three senior policemen as the people on it.

He admitted to having hired someone to record the conversation for him.

According to him, the motive for recording the contentious leaked tape was for him to play it to President Nana Akufo-Addo for him to decide.

However, the tape leaked before he could even send his file to the President.

Confused about the situation and in his bid to find out who leaked the tape, he called one of the senior policemen, Commander Asare, who was part of the meeting.

“I called Mr Asare and asked him who sent the tape into the public domain, but he hung the phone on me. I called him again, and he refused to talk to me.

“He later sent a message through my son that he will deal with me,” Mr Naabu said.

Asked by the committee whether the police officer actually threatened him, the chief replied; “You are right to say he was threatening me.”

Meanwhile, the three policemen, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi will on Thursday appeared before the committee.

