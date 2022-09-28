Ghanaian singer Gyakie has contradicted claims that musicians who performed at the recently-held Global Citizen Festival in Accra weren’t paid.

According to Gyakie, she was paid in full alongside everyone involved in her craft on that day.

On Monday, the CEO of Big Ideas Consult, a local partner of the recently-held Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Kojo Poku, disclosed that no act was paid to grace the stage of the Global Citizens Festival because it was a charity event.

However, Gyakie told 3FM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, that the organisers met all monetary requirements needed for her to appear on the stage.

“Yes, everybody that was on the stage was obviously paid. The dancers, the choristers, the band. Everybody.”

In response to her fee, Gyakie continued, “Yes. (full amount?) Absolutely. Every single person was paid.”

Her statement punches holes into the viral words of Mr Poku, who said that the show was predominantly charity work.

According to Kojo Poku, none of the artistes who performed that day was paid for the stage appearance.

Check out Gyakie’s performance at Global Citizen Festival below:

