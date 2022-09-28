A host of Ghanaian celebrities and music lovers were spotted on the red carpet, including Tracy Sarkcess, wife of award-winning musician and performer for the night, Sarkodie graced the occasion.

The Global Citizen Festival is an event aimed at eradicating poverty, defending the planet, and demanding equity.

Top Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy and 23-year-old female artiste, Gyakie represented Ghana on the big stage.

Other international musicians include Usher, Stormzy, TEMS, and H.E.R with surprise appearances by Ghana’s Kwesi Arthur and Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage.

Tracy Owusu Addo popularly called Tracy Sarkcess turned heads at the event with her never-seen-before ensemble.

The wife of the BET award winner was pictured in a long sleeve see-through top showing off her cleavage.

The mother-of-two wore black high-waist trousers with splits at the bottom to show off her shopping mode Nike sneakers.