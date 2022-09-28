The chief of Sefwi Elubo in the Western North Region, Nana Anini Baffour and his brother, Kwadwo Affi, who were recently arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal mining, also called ‘galamsey’, were hauled before the Sefwi Wiawso Magistrate Court on Monday.

The two appeared in court with two other alleged accomplices who were later picked up by the police from their purported hideouts.

The names of two were given as Maxwell Quansah and Williams Acquah.

The four suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely mining and mining without a licence.

The court, presided over by His Worship Lawrence Buernor, granted the suspects bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 each. They are also to present two sureties each.

The suspects are to reappear before the court on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector George Asante told the court that the accused persons were apprehended following police investigation of a video which was circulating on social media.

He indicated that the video showed illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

He said investigation had so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.

The prosecutor further said four other deep dug-out pits were also uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity.

The prosecutor said the accused persons together with other suspects on the run were the main people behind the illegal mining activities in the community.