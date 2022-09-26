Artistes from all over the world converged in Ghana’s capital of Accra on Saturday at the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival.

The event, which took place at the Black Star Square, has been touted by many as one of the best-organised in a while.

It was full of glamour as music lovers and patrons were left in absolute awe at the concert which had taken over Ghana’s social media trends.

As expected, it has received massive reviews and reactions from patrons who were present physically and those who joined virtually.

Musicians at the star-studded event thrilled attendees through their spectacular performances on stage.

Gyakie, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Stormzy, Usher and others delivered enthralling displays amid cheers from the crowd.

There were also surprise appearances by Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Pheelz, Kwesi Artur and Yaw Tog.

Check out some of the performances below:

To watch the full show, check out the video below:

Meanwhile, excited social media users have taken to Twitter to express their pleasure at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival:

Best @Usher performance for me at #globalcitizensfestival @dwpacademyworld too proud of y’al… the Afro dance infusion with HIPHOP… too dope 👌🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lpdOVFHrbQ — De_MixTress 🍸 (FUSED_MCB) (FUSED ON THE GO) (@DeMixtress) September 25, 2022

MORE: