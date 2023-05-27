Ghanaian singer, King Promise would have lost his two awards at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) had he listened to people to quit the popular awards.

According to him, many people advised him to boycott the VGMA after going home empty handed several years of getting nominations.

King Promise, however, turned down such counsel and entered nominations for his fans, who he said had been his strong bone over the years.

King Promise, who is known for songs such as CCTV, Choplife, Ginger, Tokyo and Commando, said apart from his fans, he has higher calling, which is to be constant in music production.

“I always get going regardless. I feel like I have a higher calling than just letting things get to me because a lot of people listen to me and it brings joy into their lives. Put a smile on their faces, it makes them feel good and lifts them up when they are down.

“That is like a higher calling. In 2019, I won at VGMA and since then I’ve not won until this year. The years I hadn’t won, I was still going hard. I just kept going, just kept dropping music. It is funny when those things happen, I always come back with a smash,” she stated.

Many fans of King Promise heaved a sigh of relief after winning the Afrobeat/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year award and Album of the Year at this year’s VGMAs which came off at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6.

King Promise had always been a favourite contender but unfortunately, he has not been lucky to win any category since 2019 but the “curse” has been broken this year.