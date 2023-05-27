The Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, says her religious beliefs will not interfere with her professional work as a justice of the law.

She will, thus, apply what the law dictates when it comes to the question of LGBTQ+.

She had quoted the Bible copiously to back her religious beliefs, which she said are founded on the Christian faith, much to the admiration of her interviewers as she faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 2023.

That foundation in faith gave rise to a question on her position on the controversial LGBTQ+ conundrum.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, popped the question, demanding to know between her strong religious faith and the law, where she stood on the issue of LGBTQ+.

“As a Christian and a lawyer, having indicated to us in a short while how you’ve managed these two, what will be your professional legal position and your faith position on the matter of LGBTQ and the position of the law?” Joe Osei Owusu asked.

And Justice Torkornoo’s answer was straightforward. “I’ve made it very clear that when I walk into court, all my thoughts are soaked in the law,” she said, eliciting explanations from the chairman that she agrees to implement the law as passed by parliament.

The controversial Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, is currently before Parliament seeking that the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality be criminalised in the country.

It is a private member’s bill that was presented to Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

And per Justice Torkornoo’s response during her vetting, she cannot do other than what the law says on LGBTQ+ issues.

Additionally, she assured the committee that her religious beliefs will no way interfere with the dispensation of her duties should she approved.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, if approved by the committee will take over as Chief Justice to succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who retired on May 24, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.