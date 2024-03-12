The nominee for Deputy Health Minister, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has expressed his preparedness to take charge of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA) if he is approved.

In his vetting session before Parliament’s Appointment Committee in Accra, Mr. Acquah urged the Health Minister to entrust him with the task of overseeing MoFFA.

When queried by Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson about his willingness to manage MoFFA, Mr. Acquah responded, “I will gladly take up that responsibility.”

“Mr Chair, the Ministry is very vast, and as I know, it has always had two deputy ministers, so the various agencies are given to the deputy ministers. Of all that my minister will let me handle, I am pleading that he allows me to handle the mortuaries,” he added.

READ ALSO: