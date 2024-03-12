The anticipation builds as the matchday 21 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League makes a midweek return with thrilling games.

The games are scheduled to commence from Wednesday, March 13 to Thursday, March 14, across various venues.

At the WAFA Park in Sogakope, Great Olympics will play host to Karela United while Berekum Chelsea gears up to face Aduana Stars at the Golden City Park.

League leaders, FC Samartex, will come up against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex, with kick-off times set at 15:00GMT for all these encounters.

Asante Kotoko aims to regain their winning momentum as they face off against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium, scheduled for an 18:00GMT kick-off.

Thursday’s lineup promises more riveting action with Dreams FC taking on Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium, also slated for an 18:00GMT kickoff.

Elsewhere, Bofoakwa Tano will battle it out against Heart of Lions at the Sunyani Coronation Park, while defending champions Medeama SC lock horns with Bechem United at Akoon Park.

Meanwhile, Real Tamale United, positioned at the bottom of the league log, welcomes Bibiani Gold Stars to the Golden City Park.

In another thrilling encounter, Legon Cities prepares to face off against the high-flying Nations FC at the WAFA Park in Sogakope. Kick-off times for Thursday’s games are also set at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures