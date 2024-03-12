The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has emphasised the importance of ensuring that Africa’s energy transition agenda prioritizes environmental preservation.

He warned that, neglecting this aspect could undermine the considerable efforts invested in the project thus far.

According to him, the key to realizing the full potential of the energy transition plan lies in a focused approach towards decarbonization.

Addressing attendees at the inaugural Africa Energy Technology Conference held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, March 12, Dr. Prempeh, a medical practitioner by training, emphasised the necessity of inclusive policies.

He stressed that no one should be excluded from the benefits of the energy transition, advocating for an approach that leaves no one behind.

In his view, achieving success in the energy transition requires collective efforts from all stakeholders.

Dr. Prempeh highlighted the importance of collaboration among various actors, including governments, businesses, and civil society.

The lawmaker that cooperation and coordination are essential for propelling the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

The Minister’s remarks underscored the urgency of adopting sustainable practices to mitigate environmental degradation.

He urged African nations to embrace strategies that not only advance their energy agendas but also safeguard the planet for future generations.

Dr. Prempeh’s message resonates with the growing global consensus on the need for responsible energy policies.

As Africa grapples with the challenges of energy access and climate change, Dr. Prempeh’s call for a balanced approach to the energy transition is timely.

His emphasis on decarbonization reflects a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change—a pressing issue for the continent and the world at large.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the global energy transition presents Africa and probably the entire globe, with an opportunity to improve on our existing policies and initiatives to foster the development of all sectors of our economies through the provision of affordable and reliable energy and importantly, improve on the quality of the air we breathe.”



“Our respective energy transition plans must therefore take into perspective all the sectors of our economies with deliberate efforts channeled at achieving decarbonization, energy security, access and efficiency to accelerate industrialization and yet lower carbon dioxide emissions and energy demand,” he told the gathering.

In conclusion, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s address at the Africa Energy Technology Conference highlights the imperative of harmonising energy development with environmental protection.

His advocacy for inclusive, collaborative efforts underscores the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in driving the continent’s energy transition towards a sustainable future.