Beyond his fame and his seemingly luxurious lifestyle, talented Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has revealed he is still a frequent visitor of Kantamanto market.

Kantamanto is the hub for thrift items in Accra hence celebrities would not shop from such market.

However, Blacko, as he is popularly called, said Kantamanto is the hub he finds items that fits his unique style.

In an interview, he explained that, he has a team of local vendors who get him the fabrics to fit his unique style.

His favorite items from Kanta are his oversized jeans and vintage jerseys which he said compliments his Konongo-zongo lifestyle.

Blacko revealed his fashion secret when asked if his distinctive style has been recognised by any international fashion agency.

According to him, his unique style has landed him an influencing gig with Ellesse, an Italian fashion brand.

