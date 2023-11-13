Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie who has revealed that he has done a collaboration with famous American rapper, Snoop Dogg.

Camidoh as part of his accomplishments this year has done collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Big Nasty from the UK, Diana and a lot more. However the songs are yet to be released.

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty said he is not making too much noise about his Snoop Dogg collaboration because the song is not out yet.

“Sometimes you want to talk about it when the record is out. I’m the type of person who is more about the record and my PR managers do the talking. I just do the record and the performances.” he said.

On Grammy nomination, Camidoh said Ghanaian musicians need to acquire knowledge about the processes.

“Basically we just have to learn, I guess we have not really learnt how to submit the songs and follow it.” he stated.

Camidoh also announced that he will be going on tour next year.