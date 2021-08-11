Rapper Sarkodie says he sold out Apollo Theatre in New York before many African acts but Ghanaians don’t recognise that enough to talk about it.

According to him, Ghanaians don’t celebrate and hold on to their memories enough, hence they spend time focusing on achievements of others – a gesture he describes as daunting to the growth of the music industry.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz, the rapper, who released his No Pressure album recently, said he sold out Apollo Theatre before Nigeria’s Burna Boy in 2015, but Ghanaians don’t hold on to such memories.

We need to highlight our moment and hold on to it. We do well but we rather look at other countries. I remember selling out the Apollo Theatre but BET said the first Afrobeat artiste to do it was Burna Boy… I did it before him…, Sarkodie told Andy Dosty.

About 1,500 music lovers trooped the venue to be a part of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s #SarkodieHistoryInTheMaking concert at the Apollo Theatre, 2015

When Beyonce album dropped a lot of sites said Burna, Wizkid, and the rest… so check my tweet… I said Shatta Wale and the other great artiste… I support my Nigerian artistes but my top is my Ghanaian people… you can grab people’s attention easily that way…, he said.

According to Sarkodie, there should be a deliberate attempt by Ghanaians to highlight their key moments in the music sphere so the world could catch up to it.

Sarkodie sold out the powerhouse show he headlined on August 8 at New York’s Apollo Theater, aptly titled ‘History in the Making’ in 2015.

