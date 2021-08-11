Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal, has lavished praise on host of Peace FM’s flagship ‘Kokrokoo’ morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi, over his appointment as a Board Member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



He has, however, advised the journalist to be prepared to be subjected to intense public dissections.





The Chairman General was seen with other members of the board signing a document at the Ministry of Energy in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, after a swearing-in ceremony.



The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.



Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah are members. NPA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.



Speaking on Okay FM, the former NDC MP wondered why some people wanted Mr Kayi to decline to be part of the NPA Board.



To him, if serving on the NPA Board requires persons with astute and knowledgeable expertise, then the ace broadcaster ticks all the boxes.



However, he adds, having moved from a nonpartisan position by embroiling himself with pure governance matters by accepting a political appointment from the Akufo-Addo administration, Mr Kayi should brace himself for unbridled criticisms.



“When I heard that some people are asking why Kwami Sefa Kayi accepted the position of a board member of NPA, I also asked them why shouldn’t he accept the position? What are they saying? We want intelligent and knowledgeable people to work at the NPA Board, why shouldn’t he do it?” Mr Jamal asked.



“He has now entered into the game (of politics) and so people will criticise him as well. He cannot say that he is not part of the government. He is not just a journalist but part of the administration of the country. He has entered into politics and we are also going to criticise him when the need arises,” he served notice.



While urging the Chairman General to walk his talk at the NPA as he has promised on radio to work diligently to ensure that Ghana benefits in the end, Mr Jamal cautioned him not to be enticed by the trappings of any contract to supply oil (petroleum) as a board member of the NPA that will amount to a conflict of interest situation.

