The Nigerian creative arts industry has been hit with another blow as one of their veteran actors passes on.

The demise of actor Rich Oganiru was announced on Tuesday, August 10, after he took ill for months.

Just two weeks ago, a video of him fading away on his sickbed and begging for financial assistance was shared online.

Pease, everyone should reach out before he dies, the caption on the post read.

He did not survive the illness as the sad news of his death was announced on Facebook last night by his friend.

“Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021 Ahem… I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru. RIP Amb Rich Oganiru. Well, his sad demise reminds me of a song ‘celebrate me while I am still alive’,” he posted.

Mr Oganiru has been living alone since 2012, when he lost his wife to Fibroid.

He was subsequently arrested for her murder, but he was cleared off all charges after evidence refuted the claims.